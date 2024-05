Wesneski is slated to start Friday's series opener against the Brewers in Chicago.

He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation after Jordan Wicks (forearm) recently joined Kyle Hendricks (back) and Justin Steele (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list. In his first start of the season this past Sunday in Boston, Wesneski gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings.