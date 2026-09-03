Wesneski allowed one hit, two walks and one hit batsman while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Wesneski threw 58 of 90 pitches for strikes while matching his longest outing of the season by innings. He was just alright initially after his return from Tommy John surgery, but he's taken a dominant turn with just one run allowed over his last 17 innings, a span in which he has a 15:7 K:BB. Wesneski is at a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings over seven starts this year. He's lined up for another challenging start early next week in Philadelphia.