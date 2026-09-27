Wesneski (6-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics.

Wesneski allowed 13 runs (eight earned) across 28.1 innings over five games in September. He had gone two games without a win prior to his strong regular-season finale. Over 11 starts following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Wesneski delivered an excellent 3.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB across 61 innings. There will likely be a spot for him in the postseason rotation if the Astros are able to clinch a spot Sunday.