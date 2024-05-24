Wesneski (2-3) allowed a run on one hit across 1.2 innings of relief to take the loss Thursday against Atlanta. He had no walks and struck out two.

Chicago starter Ben Brown tossed four scoreless innings but left with the game tied 0-0. Wesneski took over and promptly allowed a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic, which was enough to get saddled with the loss in what ended up as a 3-0 Atlanta victory. The righty started the season by earning wins in each of his first two appearances, but he's 0-3 across eight outings since then, though he does have a solid 2.55 ERA during this stretch.