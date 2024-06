Wesneski (2-4) allowed a solo home run in an inning of relief work to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals.

Wesneski allowed the first run of the game in the eighth inning, a solo shot by Pedro Pages, then got saddled with the loss as the Cubs got blanked 3-0. Despite the hiccup, the 26-year-old has been solid this season as he's settled into a relief role for Chicago, posting a 2.84 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 38 innings.