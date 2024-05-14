Wesneski (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits across three innings of relief to take the loss Monday against Atlanta. He walked one and struck out two.

Wesneski had worked as a starter over his last three appearances, compiling a strong 2.20 ERA in the process, but he returned to the bullpen Monday and took over for starter Shota Imanaga, who tossed five scoreless innings. The righty seemed to lose a little sharpness in the relief role as he suffered his second loss of the season. Wesneski may return to the rotation at some point, though he's slated to work as a long reliever for now, which limits his fantasy appeal.