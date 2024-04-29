Wesneski did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings.

All five hits Wesneski gave up went for singles. The Red Sox quickly got one in the first inning, though it was unearned after an error extended the frame. Wesneski later surrendered a second run in the third after Rafael Devers led off with a single and eventually found his way home. Wesneski has now gone four innings in two of his three appearances this season, though Sunday was his first as a starter, and his 63 pitches were the most he's thrown since Oct. 3, 2022. With Jordan Wicks (forearm) going on the IL, Wesneski will have an opportunity to stick in the rotation for the foreseeable future, and lines up for a home start against the Brewers his next time out.