Wesneski will start Sunday in Boston in place of the injured Jordan Wicks (forearm), Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wesneski went 2.1 innings and threw 20 pitches in a relief appearance Thursday and his last start was back on April 12 at Triple-A Iowa, so Sunday's outing will be an abbreviated one. However, Wesneski would be a candidate to fill in for additional starts should Wicks need to miss some time.