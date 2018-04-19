Cubs' Ian Happ: Not in Thursday's lineup
Happ is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Thursday.
Happ will retreat to the bench in favor of Albert Almora in center field. During his past two starts, Happ has gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts, which lowered his season batting average to .204 with a .631 OPS.
