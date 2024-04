Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

Batting leadoff for the fifth time in seven games, Happ served as an effective tablesetter, and he recorded his first triple of the season as well. The outfielder is in a good position to produce atop a potent Chicago lineup, which could allow him to surpass the career-high 86 runs he recorded last season. Happ now has six runs scored so far this year.