Happ (hamstring) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's Cactus League game against the Cardinals.

Happ will be making his fourth start in eight days but just his third in left field since he was shut down for a little over two weeks earlier this month due to a left hamstring strain. Following Happ's most recent start this past Thursday, manager Craig Counsell said that the outfielder had plateaued in his recovery from the hamstring strain, but Happ's presence in the lineup four days later suggests he's still on track to be ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Rangers. The Cubs could continue to exercise some caution with Happ early in the season by giving him more starts as a designated hitter rather than a left fielder, and the hamstring issue may naturally result in him being less active as a base stealer after he pilfered a career-high 14 bags in 2023.