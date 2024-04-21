Happ (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Happ was removed from Friday's game against Miami due to left hamstring tightness, and he didn't play in either of the doubleheader games Saturday. In Happ's absence, Alexander Canario will start again in left field and bat ninth against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera. Happ did note before Sunday's game that he is available off the bench and believes he'll be ready for Tuesday's series opener against the Astros, per Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network.