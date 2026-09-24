Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Happ extended his modest hitting streak to four games with his third triple of the season. The veteran outfielder is batting just .228 this month, though he's sporting a strong .353 on-base percentage, which is above his .330 mark for the season. With the Cubs officially clinching their spot in the playoffs with Thursday's win, Happ may get some time off over the next few days, but he should be a lineup regular once the postseason begins.