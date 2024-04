Happ went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two additional runs scored during Tuesday's 12-11 extra-inning loss to Arizona.

Happ's first homer of 2024 came in crunch time, as the seventh-inning homer put the Cubs ahead by three runs. It was Happ's second game of the season with three or more hits while his three runs scored marked a season high. Tuesday's contest also snapped Happ's slump, as he entered the game 1-for-20 (.050) over his previous five games.