Happ was removed from Friday's game against the Marlins due to tightness in his left hamstring, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said the decision to remove Happ from the game was precautionary, as he missed time during spring training due to a strain in the same hamstring. The 29-year-old's status for the weekend remains unclear, though it's certainly possible he sits down for a game or two in order to properly recover.