Happ went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Rangers.

Happ was able to reach base five times Sunday, including an RBI-double in the fourth inning. He has now reached base in each of the first three games of the season, going 5-for-12 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two walks.