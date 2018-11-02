Reinheimer was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Reinheimer will provide depth and versatility around the infield for Chicago after spending most of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level within the Mets' organization. During 21 games in the big leagues he went 5-for-30 (.167 average) with no extra-base hits and nine strikeouts.