Reinheimer signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday and will report to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Reinheimer last played in affiliated ball in 2021 as part of the Mariners' organization. He's spent the bulk of 2022 and 2023 with the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, where he owns a .289/.377/.462 slash line with 17 home runs, 88 RBI, 78 stolen bases and 133 runs scored over 162 games. He'll serve as organizational infield depth for the Royals for now.