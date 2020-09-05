Reinheimer was released by the Twins on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Reinheimer spent time with the Twins' 60-man roster to begin the season, but he didn't do enough to warrant consideration for the major-league roster. He'll now hit free agency after slashing .246/.323/.336 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases with Triple-A Norfolk last year.
