Reinheimer signed with Seattle as a non-roster invitee Monday.
Reinheimer has appeared in 23 games at the highest level, hitting .143/.250/.143 in 40 trips to the plate. His last big-league experience came back in 2018. His defensive versatility will help him push for a bench spot as a utility man, but he's unlikely to wind up in a significant role.
