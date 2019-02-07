Orioles' Jack Reinheimer: Designated for assignment
Reinheim was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Reinheimer will take a spin through waivers for the fourth time this offseason. The 26-year-old utility infielder hit a combined .257/.324/.377 with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 69 games on the farm in 2018 (primarily at Triple-A). Reinheimer has also made brief appearances in the majors in each of the past two seasons, though his .143/.250/.143 triple-slash through 40 plate appearances during those stints is nothing to write home about.
