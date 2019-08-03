Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers two hits in victory

Baez went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in a 4-1 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.

Baez scored the first run for the Cubs and later drove in an eighth-inning insurance run. The 26-year-old also struck out for a league-leading 132nd time, but it hasn't dampened his production. Baez has notched 26 homers and 73 RBI and sports a .289/.320/.552 slash line with nine steals in 440 at-bats this season.