Cubs' Javier Baez: Delivers two hits in victory
Baez went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in a 4-1 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
Baez scored the first run for the Cubs and later drove in an eighth-inning insurance run. The 26-year-old also struck out for a league-leading 132nd time, but it hasn't dampened his production. Baez has notched 26 homers and 73 RBI and sports a .289/.320/.552 slash line with nine steals in 440 at-bats this season.
