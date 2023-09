Candelario (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will be in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Sept. 11 with a back strain but is ready to rejoin the Cubs for the final five games of the regular season. Candelario was mired in a 3-for-36 slump prior to landing on the injured list and will attempt to get back on track as Chicago competes for a wild-card spot.