Candelario batted third and went 1-for-4 for with a walk, a triple, an RBI and was caught stealing in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Candelario tripled a run home in the first inning then was caught stealing home on a double-steal attempt to end the inning. He was later removed for a pinch runner in the 10th inning after he had walked. A recent hot stretch prompted a move up the batting order; Candelario has batted third or fourth in four straight contests.