Manager David Ross expressed optimism Tuesday that Candelario (back) could return next week, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Candelario has been sidelined for over a week now due to a lower-back strain, but it sounds like he is making some semblance of progress with his side work. The 29-year-old corner infielder had registered a .773 OPS with five homers and two steals through 36 games for Chicago prior to landing on the injured list.