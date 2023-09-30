Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Candelario was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday after missing a few weeks with a back strain, and Friday's home run was his first hit since returning. He's been solid this year with an .807 OPS, 22 home runs and 38 doubles, and the Cubs will need the infielder to produce over their final two games if they want to sneak into the playoff field.