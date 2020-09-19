Jeffress worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Friday's 1-0 win over the Twins.

Jeffress walked speedy leadoff hitter Byron Buxton, but a double play quickly erased that threat. He then walked the dangerous Nelson Cruz but struck out Eddie Rosario to record his eighth save in 10 chances this season. Rowan Wick and Craig Kimbrel are also seeing some save opportunities in Chicago, but Jeffress has been effective with a 1.69 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, and the veteran reliever leads the team in saves with Wick behind him with four.