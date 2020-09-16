Jeffress (4-1) allowed two earned runs on two walks and one hit to blow the save Tuesday against Cleveland. However, he did earn the win.

Jeffress entered the game in the ninth inning to protect a 5-3 lead. However, he walked the leadoff batter and then allowed a two-run home run to Francisco Lindor to blow the save. Jeffress has earned the majority of saves since the middle of August, though Craig Kimbrel did convert an opportunity on Saturday against Milwaukee. It remains to be seen how manager David Ross decides to divide the closer role to end the campaign, though Jeffress has maintained a very solid 1.86 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 19.1 innings.