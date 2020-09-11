Jeffress earned the save against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work.

The right-hander's successful run as closer continued against the Reds as he allowed only a harmless infield single in the nine-pitch outing. Since suffering his only blown save of the season Aug. 19, Jeffress has thrown seven scoreless innings across six appearances while picking up five saves and a win. His 3.8 BB/9 on the season is slightly concerning, but as long as Jeffress continues to get the job done he should continue to function as the primary closer for Chicago.