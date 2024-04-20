Thompson tossed two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts in Friday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Thompson allowed just a lone walk over his two strong frames Friday, and he kept his season ERA at a perfect 0.00 across six innings. This level of play is of course unsustainable, though the righty could be emerging as a key multi-inning option for the Cubs. Thompson doesn't seem to be in the mix to start anytime soon, however, and his fantasy value will remain limited in a long-relief role.