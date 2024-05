The Cubs optioned Thompson to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thompson has pitched well overall out of the Cubs bullpen this season, but he was roughed up in his last two appearances while yielding seven runs (four earned) and recording just three outs. He's being sent out to make room on the active roster for lefty Justin Steele (hamstring), who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus the Padres.