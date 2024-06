Thompson (illness) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Since Thompson is working his way back from a viral illness rather than a physical injury, he's not expected to require a lengthy rehab assignment before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Thompson had posted a 4.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB in 12.2 innings over nine appearances out of the Chicago bullpen.