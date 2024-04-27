Thompson tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Thompson has still yet to allow an earned run this season across 9.2 innings out of the bullpen. The righty has tossed multiple innings in four of his five appearances this season, making him an effective long-relief weapon for the Cubs. His fantasy value is capped in the role, but Thompson figures to have some occasional appeal whenever he vultures a win or scoops up a save.