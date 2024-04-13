Thompson tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Thompson was called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day with Jose Cuas getting sent down, and he immediately had a positive impact. The righty can give the Cubs some length out of the bullpen, as he's a former rotation member who made 23 starts for the team between 2021 and 2022. While he could vulture a win here and there, Thompson is unlikely to have a huge fantasy impact in his current role.