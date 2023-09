The Cubs optioned Thompson to the Arizona Complex League on Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Following Adbert Alzolay's (forearm) activation from the 15-day IL, Thompson will be pushed off the active roster and continue working at the Cubs' facility in Arizona. Thompson holds a 4.71 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 28.2 innings on the year, and he could end up being a bullpen depth option should the Cubs secure a spot in the postseason.