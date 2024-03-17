The Cubs optioned Thompson to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Thompson was one of five players cut Sunday as the Cubs reduced their group at big-league camp to 42 men with Opening Day about a week and a half away. The right-hander had a decent showing in spring training, but his underwhelming results over a larger sample of work in the big leagues in 2023 (4.71 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26:19 K:BB in 28.2 innings) likely played a greater part in the Cubs' decision to send him to Triple-A to begin the 2024 campaign.