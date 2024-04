Manager Craig Counsell revealed on "The Parkins & Spiegal Show" that the Cubs called up Thompson from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, per 670 The Score.

With Jose Cuas being sent down to Iowa on Thursday, the Cubs are bringing in Thompson to shore up their bullpen depth. Thompson has not allowed a run in his last three outings with Iowa, striking out six batters while allowing one hit and two walks in five innings over that span.