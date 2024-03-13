Thompson, who logged a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, has yet to allow a run this spring.

Thompson has only tossed three innings across three Cactus League appearances, so it's a small sample size, but he's looked good so far. After making 17 starts for the Cubs in 2022, the righty worked entirely in relief last season, and he struggled with a 4.71 ERA across 28.2 innings. Now that Thompson has settled in a bit more as a reliever, he'll look for better results in 2024, though it likely will be in a lower-leverage role.