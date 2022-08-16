Alcantara has hit .206/.275/.349 with two homers and 20 strikeouts over his last 16 games for Single-A Myrtle Beach.

It's been the same story for Alcantara for much of the season -- lengthy skids with a few big games interspersed. He's put a pair of three-hit games together over the aforementioned period, accounting for nearly half of his base knocks in that span. On the season, Alcantara has five three-hit games and two four-hit efforts -- and 35 hitless appearances. Those big games have served to keep his batting line at an acceptable .256/.348/.435, and his raw talent isn't in question, but the inconsistency means Alcantara has a lot of work to do before he sniffs the major leagues.