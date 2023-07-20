Alcantara is slashing .317/.391/.532 with six home runs, three steals and a 24.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 37 games for High-A South Bend.

Alcantara has really caught fire at the dish since the weather warmed up in the Midwest League. He hasn't rocketed through the minors, but Alcantara has been at least 19 percent better than the average hitter at every league he has played in since 2021. Given that he is already on the 40-man roster, Alcantara could get a taste of Double-A before the end of his age-20/21 season.