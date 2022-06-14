Alcantara went 4-for-6 with two homers, a triple, eight RBI and three runs for Single-A Myrtle Beach against Carolina on Sunday.

The huge effort gave him a six-game hitting streak and lifted his season line to .281/.372/.526. Alcantara had a cool start to the season, batting just .234/.331/.422 with a 16:42 BB:K across his first 33 games. However, he's lit on fire over his last 17, putting together a .375/.449/.734 line with five homers, three steals and a far more respectable 11:18 BB:K. The 19-year-old looks like a future franchise building block for the Cubs.