The Cubs optioned Alcantara to Double-A Tennessee on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old finished last season at Double-A, but it's not a surprise he'll return there to begin 2024 since he played in just five games with the affiliate. Alcantar spent most of the campaign at High-A South Bend, where he posted a .275/.333/.453 slash line with 12 homers and 15 steals in 95 contests.