Cubs' Kevin Alcantara: Joins 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 15, 2022
6:30 pm ET
Alcantara was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Alcantara still has yet to play beyond the Single-A level, but his .269/.357/.439 slash line with Single-A Myrtle Beach shows promise for Alcantara to crack the majors in a few seasons.
