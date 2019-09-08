Cubs' Kris Bryant: Knee remains bothersome

Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant is out of Sunday's lineup since his right knee is "still barking," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old has been battling the knee issue since the All-Star break and it seems like the injury may linger through the rest of the season. Bryant has struggled in 32 games since the start of August with a .241/.328/.414 slash line and 29 percent strikeout rate. He's still considered day-to-day while David Bote starts at third base Sunday.