Farrell (1-0) recorded the first win of his MLB career Monday against the Rockies. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Farrell got called up from Triple-A Iowa 10 days ago and he's looked good for the Cubs, as he has now tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. His strong start to the season will likely get him some more relief opportunities, though the 26-year-old's career 4.42 ERA at the MLB level and 4.46 ERA in the minors are probably truer indicators of what to expect moving forward.