Farrell was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, Farrell will get another shot with the Reds. There's a chance that he is called up to start one of the games during the Reds' upcoming doubleheader with the Pirates on Tuesday. The 31-year-old has produced a 4.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 11 innings in four appearances with the Cubs this season including two starts.