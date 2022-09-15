site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Luke Farrell: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Farrell was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday.
Farrell has now been placed on waivers by two different teams during the month of September. He made two appearances for Cincinnati, giving up four earned runs over four total innings.
