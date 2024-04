The Cubs optioned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Little was one of seven pitchers used by the Cubs in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks and is being sent out in favor of a fresh arm. The lefty has yielded two runs with a 5:5 K:BB over 6.2 innings during his time with the big club this season.