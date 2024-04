Little allowed five runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in Saturday's 17-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Chicago starter Ben Brown allowed three runs over just 3.2 innings, then gave way to Little, who struggled mightily. The lefty's era went from 2.16 to 7.00 in the process, and it may take Little some time to get that figure back into a more acceptable range. He's not a great fantasy target at the moment due to his middle-relief role.