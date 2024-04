Little will be the 27th man for the Cubs' doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Little was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, but he's back with the Cubs to provide some pitching depth for their doubleheader Saturday. He has appeared in seven games in the majors this season, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 6.2 innings.